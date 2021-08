Impericon.com recently caught up with SEPULTURA guitarist Andreas Kisser and asked him 25 either-or questions. Check out the clip below. Asked which Brazilian politician he would choose, Brazil's first female president Dilma Rousseff or the country's far-right president Jair Bolsonaro, the 52-year-old musician, who lives in São Paulo, said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Politics. It sucks. I hate politics. I hate the fucking concept of left and right, communism, capitalism — 'isms' all over the place. People are so stupid. They use misinformation and fake news, especially now.