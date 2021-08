Anthony Fauci said on Saturday that he thinks smallpox and polio would still be spreading in the U.S. if today's “false information” were present then. "If you look at the extraordinary historic success in eradicating smallpox and eliminating polio from most of the world, and we're on the brink of eradicating polio, if we had the pushback for vaccines the way we're seeing on certain media, I don't think it would have been possible at all to not only eradicate smallpox; we probably would still have smallpox, and we probably would still have polio in this country," Fauci, President Biden ’s chief medical adviser, said in response to a question from "CNN Newsroom" host Jim Acosta .