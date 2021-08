Canada is opening it's borders to fully vaccinated Americans for nonessential travel starting Aug. 9 at 12:01 a.m. EDT. But for those wanting to enter the U.S. border restrictions have been extended for the Mexico and Canada border through August 21. But, just because you are fully vaccinated with a passport, does not mean you can just skip to my loo into Canada. Pay close attention to these regulations so you can have a smooth trip.