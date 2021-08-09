Cancel
Ocean City, MD

Coast Guard Rescues Two Who Lost Control Of Jet Ski In Ocean City Inlet

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 6 days ago

OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ)  — Coast Guard Crew members rescued two people on Monday who lost control of their jetski near the Ocean City Inlet.

Officials said that the initial reports that came in stated that three jet skiers needed assistance near the Ocean City Inlet.

Coast Guard crews were able to retrieve two of the jet skiers and the last person was retrieved by a good Samaritan.

No injuries were reported.

“We were already underway at the time and were able to get on scene pretty quickly,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Connor Barelli, coxswain of the responding small boat. “They were drifting close to the jetties, so I’m glad we got there when we did. Part of our success today was training, part was luck and part was everyone involved having life jackets on.”

