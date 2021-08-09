Florida in the cone as tropical storm watches issued for Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico

Effective: 2021-08-15 17:16:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-16 01:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: St Croix; St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands This product covers Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands **GRACE DOWNGRADED TO A TROPICAL DEPRESION, MOVING WEST OVER THE OFFSHORE CARIBBEAN WATERS** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - All watches and warnings have been canceled * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - None * STORM INFORMATION: - About 90 miles south of Mayaguez PR or about 90 miles southwest of Ponce PR - 17.0N 67.3W - Storm Intensity 35 mph - Movement West or 270 degrees at 15 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Tropical Depresion Grace was centered well south of Puerto Rico, over the offshore Caribbean waters, tracking west near 15 mph. Little change is expected on the current track and intensity during the next couple of hours, and therefore, the Tropical Storm Warning for Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands was discontinued. However, showers and thunderstorms associated to rainbands from the depresion will continue to move from the Caribbean waters into portions of the USVI and Puerto Rico through the overnight hours, and a Flash Flood Watch continues in effect for all the local islands through at least Monday. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * FLOODING RAIN: Additional impacts from flooding rain are still a concern across Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands and a Flash Flood Watch remains in effect through Monday. Remain well guarded against dangerous flood waters having further impacts of significant potential. * OTHER COASTAL HAZARDS: The risk of rip currents is high across all beaches on the islands. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: Do not return to evacuated areas until it is safe. Listen for the all- clear signal from local authorities. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: Do not go sightseeing within impacted communities simply to observe storm damage. Sightseers can interfere with the timeliness of rescuers and first responders to needlessly jeopardize lives. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- As it pertains to this event...this will be the last local statement issued by the National Weather Service in San Juan PR regarding the effects of tropical cyclone hazards upon the area.