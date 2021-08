Environmentalism and animal activism are themes worked into “The Way of the River,” a debut fantasy by Shan L. Spyker. Using the classic composition of adventurous children living in an ancient, isolated manor house, the book starts with sisters Elinora and Ottilie sneaking into the locked turret that had been the bedroom of their noble ancestor. They find some intriguing artifacts and look out the windows to see the forest they have always been forbidden to enter, told it is haunted, malicious. They also see a carriage crossing a bridge in the distance; a man emerges and drops a package into the racing water.