2 Arkansas assistant coaches receive extensions, raises

A pair of assistant coaches on Sam Pittman’s staff at Arkansas have received contract extensions along with a bump in pay. According to Matt Jones of Whole Hog Sports, cornerbacks coach Sam Carter and running backs coach Jimmy Smith had their contracts extended to February 2023. Along with the 1-year extensions, both coaches received a pay increase, Carter to $350,000 and Smith to $300,000. That’s up from both men’s original $225,000 salary.