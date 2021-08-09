Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arkansas State

2 Arkansas assistant coaches receive extensions, raises

By Sydney Hunte
saturdaydownsouth.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA pair of assistant coaches on Sam Pittman’s staff at Arkansas have received contract extensions along with a bump in pay. According to Matt Jones of Whole Hog Sports, cornerbacks coach Sam Carter and running backs coach Jimmy Smith had their contracts extended to February 2023. Along with the 1-year extensions, both coaches received a pay increase, Carter to $350,000 and Smith to $300,000. That’s up from both men’s original $225,000 salary.

www.saturdaydownsouth.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Sports
City
Fayetteville, AR
Local
Arkansas Football
State
Arkansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Pittman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Whole Hog Sports#Sec
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden, Trump battle over who's to blame for Afghanistan

The finger pointing over the fall of Afghanistan between President Biden and former President Donald Trump is in full swing amid the chaotic scramble to get U.S. personnel and allies out of the country before a full Taliban takeover. Biden, who rarely mentions his predecessor, made a point of doing...
U.S. PoliticsFOXBusiness

Biden lifts SNAP benefits by 30% in historic move

The Biden administration on Monday announced a historic expansion to the nation’s food stamp program, a decision that will give more than 40 million Americans about 30% more to spend on groceries while racking up billions in costs to the program. "To set SNAP families up for success, we need...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

Mainstream media crushes Biden for ‘flat-footed,’ ‘humiliating’ betrayal of Afghans as Taliban takes control

Embattled President Biden has been hammered by political opponents over the botched troop exit from Afghanistan that allowed the Taliban to seize control but something more concerning for the Democratic administration happened along the way: it lost the mainstream media. Mainstream, corporate media outlets have long earned their reputation of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy