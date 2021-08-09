Cancel
Binghamton, NY

National Weather Service issues heat advisory for Tuesday

By Nick Guzzo
WETM
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following:. HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM EDT TUESDAY. * WHAT: Heat index values in the mid to upper 90s. * WHERE: Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins, Tioga, and Broome counties. * WHEN: From 12pm to 7pm EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS: High Temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...hot and humid conditions will continue Wednesday and Thursday. Additional heat headlines will likely be needed at a later time. Precautionary/preparedness actions… drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. when possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. to reduce risk during outdoor work, the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. heat stroke is an emergency! Call 911.

www.mytwintiers.com

Comments / 0

