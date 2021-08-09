Cancel
Lafayette, LA

Neighbors share experience of shooting incident outside The District

By Katie Easter
State Police have identified the man who was shot and killed outside The District nightclub in Lafayette over the weekend.

22-year-old Dashawn Batiste was shot Sunday morning outside the club on Johnston Street. KATC spoke with several neighbors in the area, and many said they heard several gunshots. One woman, who asked to remain anonymous, said it sounded similar to fireworks.

"It was like a Fourth of July firework explosion. My brain couldn't even register it was a shooting," she said.

The woman said it wasn't the gunshots that woke her up, but "the car stereos in the parking lot. I was on the phone with 911 when I heard the gunshots."

According to police, an officer working as security was shot at as he approached a group of people. The officer then shot back.

"There was a pause, then sounds of a normal gun. Maybe 20, 'pop pop pop' from that. That first firework explosion was insane, it just went on."

Neighbors complain they are woken up every time there is an event at the music venue.

"Since March, we have been disturbed every Saturday night by the noise in the parking lot and all of the traffic coming here for the district," the woman added. "You can't sleep peacefully."

In April, emails about complaints show that the Office of Alcohol and Noise Control has reached out to the business owner who advised that changes would be made to the venue space.

Residents reached out to their council member, Liz Hebert, on the issue.

Several of the neighbors tell us another concert is expected at The District this coming weekend, and they hope it's nothing like Saturday.

We also spoke with a woman who said it was her brother who was shot to death. She added he was just a bystander running away.

"As a resident of Lafayette, I feel like as a community we need to have each others backs and be more safe and careful about where we go. If we're not coming together as a community we're not doing the 'Louisiana Strong' way," added the neighbor. "We're not living to our highest potential as a community. I think we need to be a lot more safer and have a few more restrictions with how many people are allowed over at the district."

READ MORE: State Police identify man shot and killed Sunday outside The District in Lafayette

