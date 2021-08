Multiple appeals courts in Texas on Friday upheld the mask mandates of several counties as they attempt to override Gov. Greg Abbott's (R) mask mandate ban. Abbott suffered a pair of major defeats as the 4th Court of Appeals in San Antonio dismissed the governor's appeal to toss out an order by Bexar County, which covers San Antonio, to require masks in public schools, the Texas Tribune reported. Soon after, the 5th Court of Appeals in Dallas made the same ruling, allowing the city to mandate masks in public schools, universities and businesses, according to the Tribune.