Southern Utah widow shares story of unvaccinated husband dying of COVID-19

Jennifer Long and her husband, Kenneth, looked forward to a long life together. Unfortunately, at just 52 years old, Kenneth died after contracting COVID-19.

When Jennifer took her husband to the hospital, she knew it would be a long road to recovery, but she never imagined he wouldn’t be coming home.

“We did not expect this so fast. We thought he would get better,” she said.

The Long family

Kenneth was not vaccinated against COVID-19. He was planning to, but just never got around to it. Jennifer, who is high risk, was vaccinated in March.

“I know he regretted that, I know he would have gotten vaccinated sooner if he would have known,” she said.

It is heartbreaking to lose someone like this, Jennifer said.

“It has been almost two months tomorrow since he passed away and it is still very hard, very emotional,” she said through tears.

The Long family

Jennifer also tested positive for COVID-19, just two days after Kenneth was admitted to the hospital. However, her experience was much different as she only experienced mild symptoms.

“I felt the vaccination was working and fighting back the COVID. It's hard to describe it, but I did feel my body fighting it back. I was fine within a few hours, but I couldn't see my husband in ICU for 10 days,” she said.

People should talk to their doctor about the COVID-19 vaccine, Jennifer urged.

“I hope I can help others understand the severity of the Covid,” she said.