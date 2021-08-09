Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

CBS19 WEATHER: Heat advisory back into effect Tuesday afternoon

Posted by 
CBS19
CBS19
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43fV3P_0bMfjX5r00

Good evening East Texas! It was a hot day but really just about average for this time of year in East Texas. Monday afternoon's high temperature reached 95. The average high is 96. The humidity was higher than average and that gave us a heat index this afternoon right around 105.

The heat will soften a bit as we head into the evening. The sky will clear and the temperature will drop off to seasonable values in the mid to upper 70s.

TONIGHT:

Even as we sleep, the humidity will be here to stay, causing for a muggy night. It'll be mostly clear, with temperatures only falling into the upper-70s. We need these breaks from the heat so our bodies can recharge and get ready for another hot day on Tuesday.

TUESDAY :

Just like Monday, it'll be hot, humid and breezy on Tuesday. Under a mostly sunny sky, high temperatures will reach the upper-90s, with "feels-like" temperatures will range from 105 to 109. A heat advisory is in effect Tuesday from 11AM until 7PM.

Connect with Brett Anthony o n social media:

Do you have a weather report or pictures you would like to submit to the CBS19 Weather team? You can email news@cbs19.tv and visit our Facebook or Twitter pages.

Keep up with the latest news, weather and sports by downloading the FREE CBS19 mobile app:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i1V9B_0bMfjX5r00

Make it a great day, East Texas. And don't worry, we've got you covered!

Comments / 0

CBS19

CBS19

Tyler, TX
9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Tyler local news

 https://www.cbs19.tv/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Report#Heat Index#East Texas#Smartphone App#Upper 90s#Twitter#Iphone
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
Coeur D'alene, IDCoeur d'Alene Press

Randy Mann: More heat in store; drought pattern holds firm grip

It’s certainly been a tough summer across North Idaho and the rest of the Inland Empire. On Sunday we had our 43rd day with high temperatures at or above 90 degrees at Cliff’s station in northwestern Coeur d’Alene. At Spokane International Airport, there have been 46 days with highs at or above the 90-degree mark.
East Texas, PAKTRE

Monday’s Weather: Rain possible today

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Not a bad start with temperatures in the lower to mid 70s this morning. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies today and scattered showers and thunderstorms by this afternoon. The clouds and the rain will keep temperatures below average. Those that receive the rain will top out in the upper 80s. Those that miss out on the rain will reach the lower 90s. Expect the next few afternoons to bring scattered showers and thunderstorms as an unsettled weather pattern continues all week long. Most mornings will be rain free, but the rain could reach some areas by the end of the school day. Chances for rain get less and less by the end of the week with hot, humid conditions expected to return by the weekend.

Comments / 0

Community Policy