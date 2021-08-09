CBS19 WEATHER: Heat advisory back into effect Tuesday afternoon

Good evening East Texas! It was a hot day but really just about average for this time of year in East Texas. Monday afternoon's high temperature reached 95. The average high is 96. The humidity was higher than average and that gave us a heat index this afternoon right around 105.

The heat will soften a bit as we head into the evening. The sky will clear and the temperature will drop off to seasonable values in the mid to upper 70s.

TONIGHT:

Even as we sleep, the humidity will be here to stay, causing for a muggy night. It'll be mostly clear, with temperatures only falling into the upper-70s. We need these breaks from the heat so our bodies can recharge and get ready for another hot day on Tuesday.

TUESDAY :

Just like Monday, it'll be hot, humid and breezy on Tuesday. Under a mostly sunny sky, high temperatures will reach the upper-90s, with "feels-like" temperatures will range from 105 to 109. A heat advisory is in effect Tuesday from 11AM until 7PM.

Make it a great day, East Texas. And don't worry, we've got you covered!