Key West Fishing Report For August

August 9th 2021 – The weather has been immaculate the last few weeks since Elsa back in early July. Calm seas with hot balmy days and the occasional rain shower just to ensure the steamy humidity stays in check. Coming up this next weekend August 12-15 it looks like we may have a Tropical system on our hands moving through the area. Something to keep an eye on if your planing to visit during that time… This fishing report comes with all that and more this month here in Key West.