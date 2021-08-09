Cancel
Rule ‘confusion’ blocks Seattle ferries from Canada despite border reopening

Cover picture for the articleThe wait is over for Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 traveling to Canada — at least for those going by plane or car. Canada officially reopened Sunday night for nonessential travel, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada. But the rules don’t apply to maritime travelers, leaving ferry companies like the Victoria Clipper at a standstill, KING-TV reported.

