MAAC conference will require players to get COVID-19 vaccine

By Kaye Paddyfote
Posted by 
FOX 61
FOX 61
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47yn1C_0bMfjA2O00

Officials of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) announced on Monday that all student-athletes and athletic personnel in the conference must be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The MAAC conference is the first athletic conference to require its players to be fully vaccinated.

According to their new policy which they posted on Twitter, it states:

"The MAAC requires student-athletes and athletic personnel (including game officials and table staff) to be vaccinated against COVID-19."

Student-athletes and athletic personnel can apply for a waiver from the vaccination but only for medical or religious exemptions.

The student's eligibility for the waiver will be decided by the institution the student attends. If a waiver is granted then the student-athlete or personnel must get tested for COVID-19 three times a week or get a COVID-19 PCR test once per week and within 72 hours before any competition.

Officials did say further discussion on this new policy will be, "conducted on an ongoing basis over the next few months as NCAA, public health guidelines, and individual school policies evolve."

