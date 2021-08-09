Rep. Jackie Walorski Visits Travel Lite

SYRACUSE — Rep. Jackie Walorski stopped by Travel Lite, located in the Syracuse Technology and Industrial Park, to take a tour Monday afternoon, Aug. 9. Bruce Korenstra, an investor in Travel Lite, thanked Walorski and her staff for their assistance in Travel Lite getting an extension of the Paycheck Protection Program back in February. “One call and a day later PPP was funded, Korenstra said. “We weren’t sure we would survive.”