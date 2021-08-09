Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Syracuse, IN

Rep. Jackie Walorski Visits Travel Lite

By Lauren Zeugner
inkfreenews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSYRACUSE — Rep. Jackie Walorski stopped by Travel Lite, located in the Syracuse Technology and Industrial Park, to take a tour Monday afternoon, Aug. 9. Bruce Korenstra, an investor in Travel Lite, thanked Walorski and her staff for their assistance in Travel Lite getting an extension of the Paycheck Protection Program back in February. “One call and a day later PPP was funded, Korenstra said. “We weren’t sure we would survive.”

www.inkfreenews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Syracuse, IN
Government
City
Economy, IN
State
Indiana State
City
Syracuse, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jackie Walorski
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Lite#Walorski Travel Lite#Rv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
PPP
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden, Trump battle over who's to blame for Afghanistan

The finger pointing over the fall of Afghanistan between President Biden and former President Donald Trump is in full swing amid the chaotic scramble to get U.S. personnel and allies out of the country before a full Taliban takeover. Biden, who rarely mentions his predecessor, made a point of doing...
U.S. PoliticsFOXBusiness

Biden lifts SNAP benefits by 30% in historic move

The Biden administration on Monday announced a historic expansion to the nation’s food stamp program, a decision that will give more than 40 million Americans about 30% more to spend on groceries while racking up billions in costs to the program. "To set SNAP families up for success, we need...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

Mainstream media crushes Biden for ‘flat-footed,’ ‘humiliating’ betrayal of Afghans as Taliban takes control

Embattled President Biden has been hammered by political opponents over the botched troop exit from Afghanistan that allowed the Taliban to seize control but something more concerning for the Democratic administration happened along the way: it lost the mainstream media. Mainstream, corporate media outlets have long earned their reputation of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy