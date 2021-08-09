Cancel
Nashville, TN

Volunteers help students look, feel good for start of school

By Olivia Michael
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SwL9s_0bMfhxv300

Hundreds of Metro Nashville students received a little bit of pampering to help them return to school in style.

A "Back to School Fades and Braids Bash" was held at Jere Baxter Middle School. Professional barbers, estheticians, and braiders set up stations throughout the gymnasium to style kids' hair for free.

Kids from pre-K to twelfth grade got their hair done, while parents could enjoy a massage while they wait.

Volunteers say it was a way to help families and make kids feel their best ahead of the new school year.

"The smiles and the swinging of the hair and the clacking of the beads and you could just tell when they came in versus walking out- it's a whole different perspective and a whole different feeling about themselves," said Community Achieves Site Manager for the school, Angelica Brooks-James.

The event also included pony and train rides, outdoor games, food and school supply giveaways.

