Technology

Chrome gets even more colorful with its big Material You revamp

By Kent Duke
Android Police
Android Police
 6 days ago
Google announced Material You at this year's I/O conference, and this post-Material Design chapter looks like it's arguably the company's most ambitious move yet. Material You is all about embracing emotion and expression, using humanistic principles like soft shapes and dynamic color theming that adapt to your wallpaper. We've seen Google's radical new design language trickle down to its apps over the last few months — one of them is Chrome, which saw a sprinkle of color extraction when we covered it last month. Now it looks like Google is going all in with Chrome's Material You makeover.

Android Police

Android Police

InternetTechRepublic

How to clean up your Gmail inbox with this mass delete trick

Is your Gmail inbox filled to overflowing with emails you've already read? Want to mass delete them? Jack Wallen shows you how. I tend to collect email like some might collect Star Wars action figures. OK, that's not a perfect analogy because mostly I collect email because I think I might need it later, but never do. That generally equates to me having way too many emails sitting in my inbox, most of which I've read and don't need anymore.
TechnologyPosted by
Android Police

VPNs are completely broken in Android 12 Beta 4

Although it's pretty easy to get Android 12's beta up and running on any recent Pixel device, it's not something every user should do. Each update brings about a new round of improvements to system stability, but things can get broken along the way. If you rushed out to install Beta 4 this week, only to find your trusty VPN was no longer functioning, just know you aren't alone.
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro expected colors: which color should you get?

Google has surprised us with an early unveiling (a preview only) of the new design it has prepared for us with the Pixel 6 series. This time around, Pixel lovers and users are most likely going to get a Pixel flagship, finally. With the new Tensor chip and the new design, the Pixel 6's official announcement sometime in the fall and the subsequent release of the two phones will be interesting. If you've set your eyes on upgrading to a Pixel flagship this year, you will be greeted with a pleasant surprise - the new Pixels will come with an interesting, new, instantly recognizable design and trendy colors that are far from the minimalism of recent models.
Computersupstatetechsupport.com

Latest Version Of Chrome Gets Additional Security Enhancements

Google has recently released Chrome 92. The latest version of the browser includes a raft of high value updates and has fixes for a number of high severity security issues. Chrome for iOS now allows users to lock their "incognito" browsing tabs. This secures them with either a passcode or your TouchID. The new security feature is not enabled by default. In order to enable it you will need to go to Settings and Privacy and then enable the "Lock Incognito Tabs" option.
Technologystaceyoniot.com

Google revamps its camera devices but could do more with AI

Google is refreshing its camera and Nest doorbell products as well as launching an outdoor light and camera combo device. As part of the product launches Google is adding new features and tweaking its Nest Aware subscription plans. The new devices fit the new Nest hardware aesthetic with softer colors and a rounded look, but I am unimpressed with how Google is using AI in these products.
TechnologyAndroid Headlines

Gboard Preparing More Material You Design Tweaks

Google widely rolled out the Material You redesign for Gboard on Android 12 earlier this week. It introduced an updated key shape and layout along with other MY elements including Dynamic Color theme and more. But it appears there are more changes in the pipeline. The folks over at 9to5Google...
Softwarexda-developers

Chrome OS is apparently getting Google Calendar integration

If you use Chrome OS after being familiar with Windows, you may notice that, currently, there’s no quick way to see your calendar. While Chrome OS has a similar system tray to Windows, the bottom-right corner only shows you the time, not the current date. A few months ago, hints that Google was working on a calendar widget for Chrome OS started to appear, and now those hints are getting clearer.
TechnologyPosted by
Android Police

Gboard's newest beta gives us a look at even more Material You pizzazz

As we get closer to the official launch of Android 12, Google is updating more of its apps to support all of its new Material You themes. Gboard was one of the first to receive a makeover, with its fresh color scheme now available to anyone running the latest Android beta. However, it seems like the look isn't quite complete yet, as new Material You elements are on the way in an upcoming release.
Cell PhonesAndroid Central

Google is testing a new Android Auto button for suggested songs and news

Android Auto starts showing recommended news and music on your dashboard screen through a new shortcut button. The experimental feature pulls content from the apps installed in your infotainment system. It appears to be available to a limited number of users for now. Google has quietly introduced a new button...
Cell PhonesGhacks Technology News

More Material You features are becoming apparent: new design elements, Google Files, and Chrome makeover

Material You was announced at this year’s I/O Conference as the newest design language and successor to Material Theming. During the unveiling, Google also introduced how Android app developers could use this framework in their apps. Slowly but surely, more and more apps are starting to show these Material You features. The latest app sporting a Material You redesign is the Google Files app, while the Chrome app is now embracing these features wholeheartedly.
Technologyxda-developers

Tasker update brings support for Material You colors on Android 12

Another Material You-related feature in the latest Tasker update is a new action called “Get Material You Color.” The developer says this action allows users to extract all possible Material You colors from the system and use them in various Tasker Scenes. To learn more about this feature, jump straight to 0:48 in the above video.
Softwarewindowslatest.com

Microsoft is working with Google on a big keyboard update for Chrome

Microsoft and Google are working on a new API called “VirtualKeyboard” for Chromium-based browsers like Google Chrome and Edge. This API could update the existing on-screen keyboard used for input on Windows, macOS, Chrome OS, and Android phones with better controls. As noted in a document, Virtual Keyboard(VK) is a...

