Chrome gets even more colorful with its big Material You revamp

Google has surprised us with an early unveiling (a preview only) of the new design it has prepared for us with the Pixel 6 series. This time around, Pixel lovers and users are most likely going to get a Pixel flagship, finally. With the new Tensor chip and the new design, the Pixel 6's official announcement sometime in the fall and the subsequent release of the two phones will be interesting. If you've set your eyes on upgrading to a Pixel flagship this year, you will be greeted with a pleasant surprise - the new Pixels will come with an interesting, new, instantly recognizable design and trendy colors that are far from the minimalism of recent models.