New Orleans, LA

Typical August Heat and Daily Rain Chances

WWL
 6 days ago

High pressure centered in the Gulf has increased the flow of moisture over the area and lead to an increase in rain/storm coverage today. The high looks to settle more over the Gulf coast, reducing rain coverage a bit and increasing temperatures to the more mid-90 range. We could see heat indices reach 105-110° or briefly higher and Heat Advisories could be issued. Either way, use caution if outdoors. The upper high weakens, breaking down over the central Gulf coast and rain chances return to the 40-50% coverage for Friday and the weekend.

Eye on the Tropics:

PTC 6 is approaching the Lesser Antilles today with a gradual strengthening/organization expected. Right now, the Euro and GFS are in decent agreement with not much intensification or organization expected through the next several days as it move along or over the islands in the northern Caribbean. Land interaction, some wind shear, and dry air may all play a factor. An eventual turn toward FL (either over the peninsula or into the eastern Gulf) as we head into the weekend and early next week. Additional strengthening is possible once in the Gulf, however, models keep it as a tropical storm. Obviously this is FAR from written in stone and something to watch, however at this time it doesn't appear to be a threat. Next name up is Fred. Stay tuned...

Detailed Forecast:

TONIGHT:

Any rain ending. Partly cloudy skies. Warm & humid. Low: S 79, N 76. Winds: S 5-10.

TUESDAY:

30% spotty storms. Partly cloudy. Hot and humid. High: 95. Winds: S 5-10.

WEDNESDAY:

30% spotty storms. Partly cloudy. Hot and humid. Low: S 80, N 76. High: 95.

THURSDAY:

30% spotty storms. Partly cloudy. Hot and humid. Low: S 80, N 76. High: 95.

FRIDAY:

Partly sunny. 40% scattered showers and storms. Hot, humid. Low: S 80, N 76. High: 93.

SATURDAY:

Mostly cloudy. 50% scattered showers and storms. Hot, humid. Low: S 79, N 76. High: 92.

SUNDAY:

Mostly cloudy. 50% scattered showers and storms. Hot, humid. Low: S 78, N 75. High: 92.

MONDAY:

Partly sunny. 40% scattered showers and storms. Hot, humid. Low: S 78, N 75. High: 93.

