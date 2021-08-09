Cancel
Sumter County, SC

Sumter County teen missing since August 4

News19 WLTX
 6 days ago
Sumter County deputies are asking for the public's help to find a missing a missing teen.

Deputies say 15-year-old Legend Reed took a family member’s vehicle on Beckwood Road in the early hours on August 4. The vehicle has since been recovered but the 15-year-old's whereabouts are still unknown.

Reed has brown hair, brown eyes, stands 6-feet, 2-inches tall and weighs around 160 pounds, according to officials.

If you see Reed or have any information as to his whereabouts, deputies ask you to contact the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 436-2000 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

