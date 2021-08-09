Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Politics Podcast: What To Watch For As States Draw New Congressional Maps

By FiveThirtyEight
FiveThirtyEight
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn his first six months in office, President Biden had the most stable presidential approval rating in history. His approval rating is still incredibly steady, but in recent weeks it has begun to decline. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew discusses why Biden’s approval rating is falling and how much Democrats should worry. They also check in on the results from the two recent primary elections in Ohio. Lastly, they announce the launch of FiveThirtyEight’s Redistricting Tracker and talk about the most important factors going into the congressional redistricting process.

fivethirtyeight.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Democrats#Fivethirtyeight#Espn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
iTunes
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Related
MusicNPR

The NPR Politics Podcast

SCOTT: This is Scott from St. Simons Island, Ga. I'm in the office this week after a great vacation to the coast of Maine with my wife of 38 years. We were supposed to go there in 2020 but had to reschedule because of the pandemic. This podcast was recorded at...
New York City, NYFiveThirtyEight

Emergency Politics Podcast: Why Cuomo Chose To Resign

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced his resignation a week after the state attorney general issued a report confirming sexual harassment allegations. He will be replaced by Lieutenant Gov. Kathy Hochul, who will become the first female governor of New York. In this emergency installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast, the crew talks about what led to Cuomo’s resignation, how New Yorkers feel about his replacement, and what this means for New York’s 2022 Democratic primary race for governor.
Greenville, NCWNCT

Reporter’s Notebook: New video element added to political podcast

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Join 9OYS Digital Reporters Victoria Holmes and Emily Cervarich for their latest detailing updates about their latest What The Politics?! podcast episode. ===. New episodes of What the Politics?! come every Tuesday. Join the conversation!. We want to hear from you! Send us an email with...
Politicswpr.org

WPR Politics Podcast On Summer Vacation

Now, we get it! You're probably thinking "What? The WPRPP is literally my only source for Wisconsin politics and news! What am I gonna do?" Easy! You’re gonna to catch up on past episodes here. And then you’re going to invite everyone you know who is interested in Wisconsin politics to subscribe.
TV & VideosThe Guardian

Chris Cuomo’s ethical troubles at CNN highlight rise of ‘info-tainment’

The New York Post columnist Maureen Callahan put it succinctly: “One down. One to go.”. After New York’s governor, Andrew Cuomo, finally agreed to step down this week over sexual harassment allegations, attention in American media swiftly turned to his brother Chris. The 51-year-old CNN presenter, who allegedly earns $6m...
Springfield, MOksgf.com

Nick Reed PODCAST: 08.05 – Politics with Kristi Fulnecky

Hour 2 – Guest: Kristi Fulnecky. Former Springfield City Councilwoman, Kristi Fulnecky, joins Nick Reed this morning. Here’s what they cover:. Kristi Fulnecky will be heading to Arizona this weekend, so she will not be at the KSGF Happy Hour… BUT, you can still join us! The Happy Hour will be 4-6 p.m. this Friday at Whiskey Tango.
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

Well said. The modern Democrat Party is

ANYBODY on here preaching to your brothers and sisters who isn't screaming "BLOODY MURDER" at this Administration is a straight up hypocrite. I don’t understand how intelligent people that graduate from Clemson can be progressives. They talk about science yet they don’t follow the science on anything. Just like when I post things on here all they do is insult me but never try and refute anything that I post. They don’t want conversations because they know they can’t win the conversation they can’t win the debate because they don’t live in reality and nothing is based on fact it’s just pure emotions.
Societyinsideradio.com

NPR Tool Makes It Easier For Journalists To Track Diversity Of Sources.

National Public Radio's ongoing effort to make their news reporting more accurately reflect the demographic makeup of the United States has taken a significant step forward with the addition of “Dex,” a tool intended to track in real time the race and ethnicity, gender identity, geographic location and age range of NPR journalists' sources. As reported in Poynter, the piece of software, launched by NPR in July, is attached to NPR’s content management system.
Columbus, OHNPR

The NPR Politics Podcast

AUTUMN: Hey. It's Autumn (ph) in Columbus, Ohio. This weekend, I'm enjoying Pelotonia, an annual bike ride raising millions of dollars for cancer research. You're listening to the NPR POLITICS PODCAST, which was recorded at... DANIELLE KURTZLEBEN, HOST:. 2:03 p.m. on Tuesday, August 10, 2021. AUTUMN: Things may have changed...
PoliticsNPR

The NPR Politics Podcast

KHALID: (Laughter) I love that. KELSEY SNELL, BYLINE: Some smooth tunes that will be very interesting bumped up against... KHALID: (Laughter) Our theme song. SNELL: ...Our music here (laughter). (SOUNDBITE OF THE BIG TOP ORCHESTRA'S "TEETER BOARD: FOLIES BERGERE (MARCH AND TWO-STEP)") KHALID: Hey there. It's the NPR POLITICS PODCAST....
MusicNPR

The NPR Politics Podcast

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: (Singing) Enjoy... UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #2: (Singing) Enjoy... UNIDENTIFIED PEOPLE: (Singing) ...The show. (SOUNDBITE OF THE BIGTOP ORCHESTRA'S "TEETER BOARD: FOLIES BERGERE (MARCH AND TWO-STEP)") KELSEY SNELL, HOST:. (Laughter). TAMARA KEITH, HOST:. So it occurs to me that those people might be more professional karaokers (ph)... DETROW: I...

Comments / 0

Community Policy