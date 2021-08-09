Politics Podcast: What To Watch For As States Draw New Congressional Maps

ANYBODY on here preaching to your brothers and sisters who isn't screaming "BLOODY MURDER" at this Administration is a straight up hypocrite. I don’t understand how intelligent people that graduate from Clemson can be progressives. They talk about science yet they don’t follow the science on anything. Just like when I post things on here all they do is insult me but never try and refute anything that I post. They don’t want conversations because they know they can’t win the conversation they can’t win the debate because they don’t live in reality and nothing is based on fact it’s just pure emotions.