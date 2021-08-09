UPDATE: Choccolocco Park Major Announcement

The City of Oxford announced that there would be major announcement regarding a new tenant at Choccolocco Park Signature Field. This announcement will be made at the Aug 10th regal city council session meeting.

When: August 10, 2021 6:30 pm

Where: Choccolocco Park Signature Field

The first 100 guests will get Choccolocco Park swag bags! Mayor Craft and the Oxford City Council want to invite everyone to come out Tuesday evening at 6:30! It's a great way to participate in a council meeting and be part of the next era at Choccolocco Park. This will be something that everyone in our community will be able to enjoy!

UPDATE : The city of Oxford made the following announcement:

The city of Oxford, along with the Sunbelt Baseball League and Ignite Sports, are proud to unveil a new summer collegiate wood bat team playing on Signature Field at Choccolocco Park, the Choccolocco Monsters! The Monsters will be taking part in the Sunbelt Baseball League for the 2022 season that will run from June-August that summer. The Sunbelt League was established in 2005 and is partially funded by Major League Baseball to allow prospective players in college to extend their seasons with more games and gain valuable experience in their development, all while providing family-friendly entertainment to the area all summer long. Currently, the Sunbelt Baseball League is made up of nine teams (including the Monsters), mainly centered out of Metro-Atlanta. The Alpharetta Aviators are the current league champions after defeating the Columbus Chatt-a-Hoots in the championship series last weekend. The Monsters are already on social media, with the handle Bama Monsters on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Be sure to follow the pages to stay up-to-date on everything the new team is doing ahead of their inaugural season. Team colors, uniforms, and logos will be unveiled at a later date. Season tickets for the Monsters 2022 season are already on sale by visiting monsters.isportstix.com. Full season ticket prices run from $100-$220 for a full 14-game+ season in the SBL. The team offices can be contacted for more information at 256-770-9062

