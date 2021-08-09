Luka Dončić and Mavericks Agree to Five-Year Supermax Extension for $207 Million

Luka Dončić is the first player to ever be eligible for a supermax rookie extension because he's already been selected first-team All-NBA twice.

The Mavericks and Luka Dončić have agreed to a five-year, $207 million supermax rookie extension, according to his agent, Bill Duffy of BDA Sports, who told ESPN on Monday.

Dončić, 22, is the first player to ever be eligible for a supermax rookie extension because he's already been selected first-team All-NBA twice. He was drafted by the Hawks in 2018 but was traded to the Mavericks for the draft rights to Trae Young and a 2019 first round pick.

Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, general manager Nico Harrison, coach Jason Kidd, assistant general manager Michael Finley, special advisor Dirk Nowitzki and director of player health and performance Casey Smith all landed in Ljubljana, Slovenia on Monday to present Dončić with the actual contract. Dončić plans on signing the contract on Tuesday in Slovenia and will hold a news conference there, per ESPN.

"Today is a dream come true," Dončić told ESPN in a statement. "The game of basketball has given me so much and has taken me to so many amazing places. I am humbled and excited to remain in Dallas as part of the Mavericks and appreciate the support of my fans."

Dončić averaged 27.7 points, eight rebounds and 7.7 assists and 34.3 minutes per game in 2021.

