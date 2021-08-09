Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Luka Dončić and Mavericks Agree to Five-Year Supermax Extension for $207 Million

By Joseph Salvador
Posted by 
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Uomo2_0bMffOFi00

Luka Dončić is the first player to ever be eligible for a supermax rookie extension because he's already been selected first-team All-NBA twice.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Mavericks and Luka Dončić have agreed to a five-year, $207 million supermax rookie extension, according to his agent, Bill Duffy of BDA Sports, who told ESPN on Monday.

Dončić, 22, is the first player to ever be eligible for a supermax rookie extension because he's already been selected first-team All-NBA twice. He was drafted by the Hawks in 2018 but was traded to the Mavericks for the draft rights to Trae Young and a 2019 first round pick.

Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, general manager Nico Harrison, coach Jason Kidd, assistant general manager Michael Finley, special advisor Dirk Nowitzki and director of player health and performance Casey Smith all landed in Ljubljana, Slovenia on Monday to present Dončić with the actual contract. Dončić plans on signing the contract on Tuesday in Slovenia and will hold a news conference there, per ESPN.

"Today is a dream come true," Dončić told ESPN in a statement. "The game of basketball has given me so much and has taken me to so many amazing places. I am humbled and excited to remain in Dallas as part of the Mavericks and appreciate the support of my fans."

Dončić averaged 27.7 points, eight rebounds and 7.7 assists and 34.3 minutes per game in 2021.

More NBA Coverage:

Comments / 0

Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Butler
Person
Michael Finley
Person
Trae Young
Person
Luka Dončić
Person
Dirk Nowitzki
Person
Jason Kidd
Person
Mark Cuban
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Mavericks#Mavericks Agree#Bda Sports#Espn#Hawks#U S Men S Basketball
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Mavericks-Celtics trade sends Marcus Smart to Dallas

Marcus Smart has long been considered a marquee player on the Boston Celtics and he’s constantly been mentioned in NBA trade rumors. Those rumors aren’t subsiding this offseason as Boston enters a new regime with Brad Stevens in the front office and Ime Udoka as head coach. One team that...
NBAPosted by
DallasBasketball

Moses Brown: Mavs' Key To Goran Dragic Trade?

DALLAS - There has been a lot of smoke surrounding the Dallas Mavericks' trade pursuit of Goran Dragic since he landed with the Toronto Raptors in part of the Kyle Lowry sign-and-trade. The options at the Mavericks' disposal are currently limited. Dwight Powell is not the type of trade asset...
NBAPosted by
DallasBasketball

Bobby Portis Signs With Bucks, Spurns Mavs

Throughout the first couple hours of NBA free agency, the Dallas Mavericks have been busy. They have re-signed Tim Hardaway Jr. and Boban Marjanovic, and they have also signed Sterling Brown and Reggie Bullock. One move they weren't able to close was bringing free agent forward Bobby Portis to Dallas.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Mavericks: How much will Luka Doncic make with contract extension?

While Luka Doncic cruises through the Olympics, he’s reaching an extension deal with the Mavericks that looks to be finalized around the close of competition. Luka Doncic has been on a roll this season with his Dallas Mavericks. The Slovenian hooper may not have closed out with a championship, but he did close out as the youngest player to reach 40+ points in a Game 7, the fastest player to reach 5,000+ points in Mavs history and a slew of other records broken that Clutch Points goes into extensive detail about.
NBAWFAA

NBA free agents that could be on the radar for the Dallas Mavericks

DALLAS — Even with the feel-good story of Giannis Antentounkoumpo and the Milwaukee Bucks taking the championship still fresh, any lull in the activity for the NBA is about to make way for what’s become the most exciting offseason in the major sports leagues. League storylines get a fresh new...
NBAchatsports.com

Mavericks, including Dirk Nowitzki, to present Luka Doncic with his supermax extension next week, per Marc Stein

Finally, some news in moving the Mavericks forward. After days of free agency speculation and noise, Marc Stein breaks some news about something we’ve all been waiting for:. Mavs special advisor Dirk Nowitzki will join Mark Cuban, Jason Kidd, Nico Harrison and Michael Finley in Slovenia next week for Dallas to formally present Luka Doncic his five-year supermax extension in excess of $200 million, sources say.
NBAPosted by
DallasBasketball

Hardaway Jr. Speaks Out On Re-Signing With Mavs

During the early stage of the offseason, the Dallas Mavericks set their focus on adding a secondary star. While they came up empty in that regard, re-signing Tim Hardaway Jr. remained a priority. On the opening day of free agency, Hardaway Jr. reached an agreement with the Mavericks to return...
NBASportsnet.ca

Luka Doncic signs $207M extension as Mavericks turn focus to titles

Luka Doncic welcomed all his bosses with the Dallas Mavericks to his home country of Slovenia to watch the young superstar sign the richest contract in club history. Now that the record rookie supermax extension of $207 million is in the books, it's back to the business of trying to win for a franchise that hasn't advanced in the playoffs since winning its only championship 10 years ago.
NBABleacher Report

Luka Doncic 'Never Had a Doubt' About Signing Supermax Contract with Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks superstar guard Luka Doncic had no reservations about signing a supermax contract extension with the team. While speaking to the media Tuesday, Doncic said: "I never had a doubt [about signing the extension]. I always wanted to sign this." Per Spotrac, Doncic signed a five-year, $207.06 million extension...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Dallas Mavericks: After Luka Doncic extension, Mark Cuban is now on the clock

As Luka Doncic signs an extension, the Dallas Mavericks (and their front office) are now on the clock. The Dallas Mavericks have locked up Luka Doncic for the foreseeable future. Luka and the Mavs agreed to a five-year, $200-plus million rookie extension that will presumably keep him in Dallas through the 2025-26 season. Now, though, the clock really begins for the Mavs’ front office.
NBAPosted by
Sports Illustrated

Pressure Mounts for Mavs After Luka Dončić Extension

Like most teams, the Mavericks entered free agency with a host of concerns, needs and wants. Unlike most teams, they also had a narrow window to upgrade their roster using cap space that would not exist the following year. And, independent of every other franchise in the NBA, on Tuesday Dallas officially inked Luka Dončić—a 22-year-old who’s already made as many All-NBA first teams as Joel Embiid, Damian Lillard and Paul George combined—to a historic five-year, $207 million supermax extension.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

JJ Redick Has Hilarious Reaction To Massive Luka Doncic Contract News

Luka Doncic scored a massive contract extension with the Mavericks on Monday, and JJ Redick wants a bit of the cash. No, we’re not kidding. Doncic signed a five-year, $207 million extension with the Mavs on Monday, bringing an end to the drama between the two sides in the process. Redick, Doncic’s teammate last season, has one request of the superstar: pay him back.
NBAchatsports.com

Dallas Mavericks rumors: How a Lauri Markkanen deal could happen

Dallas Mavericks Lauri Markkanen Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports. The Dallas Mavericks entered the offseason with grand plans. They wanted to add another All-Star caliber player with the hopes of jumping into title contention. The Mavs had Kawhi Leonard and Kyle Lowry at the top of their list but missed on both.

Comments / 0

Community Policy