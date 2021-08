DETROIT, MI – Troopers were dispatched to southbound I-75 near Mack on Sunday August 15th, 2021, at 2:10 AM, for a traffic crash which was blocking lanes of the freeway. When the first trooper arrived on scene it was determined that this was a wrong way driver crash. As troopers made contact with the driver, the investigation revealed that the 24 year old male driver from South Carolina was impaired. He was arrested at the scene and transported to the hospital by troopers for a blood draw. He was then lodged at the Detroit Detention Center.