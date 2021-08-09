Cancel
Lexington County, SC

Flood Advisory issued for Lexington, Richland by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-09 18:34:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-09 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Lexington; Richland THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHEASTERN LEXINGTON AND NORTHWESTERN RICHLAND COUNTIES At 634 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. At 630 pm, one inch of rain had fallen near St. Andrews Rd and Broad River Rd in just 15 minutes. Motorists near St. Andrews Rd, Broad River Rd, Columbia High School, Dutch Square Mall, Columbia International University, and Interstates 20, 26, 126, and surrounding areas, should exercise caution, as ponding of water on roadways is likely. This includes the following highways Interstate 126 between mile markers 0 and 3. Interstate 20 in South Carolina between mile markers 59 and 71. Interstate 77 near mile marker 5. Interstate 26 between mile markers 99 and 114.

alerts.weather.gov

