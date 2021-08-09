Special Weather Statement issued for Dawson by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 14:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Dawson Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of western Dawson County through 615 PM CDT At 533 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Gothenburg to 9 miles north of Moorefield. Movement was east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Gothenburg around 540 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Willow Island and Cozad. This includes Interstate 80 between mile markers 209 and 223. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH