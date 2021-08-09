Special Weather Statement issued for Central Brewster County, Davis Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Central Brewster County; Davis Mountains A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Brewster County through 600 PM CDT At 534 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 13 miles southwest of Marathon, or 23 miles southeast of Alpine, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Marathon and Elephant Mountain Wildlife Management Area. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH