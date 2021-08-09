Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Prince George's County, MD

Severe Weather Statement issued for Prince Georges by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-09 18:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-09 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Prince Georges A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM EDT FOR THE EAST CENTRAL DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA AND NORTHEASTERN PRINCE GEORGES COUNTIES At 635 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Crofton to Hyattsville, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Bowie, College Park, Greenbelt, Largo, Coral Hills, Bladensburg, Fedex Field, Landover, Hyattsville, East Riverdale, Adelphi, Kettering, New Carrollton, Walker Mill, Mitchellville, Lake Arbor, Riverdale Park, Cheverly, Seat Pleasant and Woodmore. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Walker Mill, MD
County
Prince George's County, MD
City
Greenbelt, MD
City
Landover, MD
City
East Riverdale, MD
City
Hyattsville, MD
City
Riverdale Park, MD
City
Bladensburg, MD
City
Lake Arbor, MD
City
Crofton, MD
City
New Carrollton, MD
City
Coral Hills, MD
City
Kettering, MD
City
Largo, MD
City
Adelphi, MD
City
Columbia, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Wind Gust#Coral#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Biden administration approves record permanent jump in food stamps

Millions of Americans will see their food stamp benefits permanently increase by a record amount later this year, The New York Times reported. The Biden administration is expected to announce the new rules Monday, and they will take effect in October, according to the Times. Average monthly benefits are slated...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Biden to address nation on chaos in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will return to the White House Monday to address the nation on the U.S. evacuation from Afghanistan, a day after the Taliban took control of the country. The White House says Biden will travel back to Washington from the Camp David presidential retreat to...
Foreign PolicyNBC News

'Blood on his hands': Republicans criticize Biden as Taliban storm Kabul

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden faced sharp criticism from Republicans in Congress as Taliban fighters stormed Kabul on Sunday, the culmination of a monthslong offensive that began after the U.S. began to pull back troops this year. "What we're watching right now in Afghanistan is what happens when America withdraws...

Comments / 0

Community Policy