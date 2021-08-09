Cancel
Wells County, ND

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Wells by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-09 17:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Wells A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN WELLS COUNTY At 534 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles north of Fessenden, or 11 miles east of Harvey, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Fessenden, Heimdal, Bremen, Manfred, Hamberg and Wellsburg. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

