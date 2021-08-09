Cancel
McLaren Recall Suggests 19 Owners Didn’t Notice One of Their Brakes Wasn’t Working

By Lewin Day
thedrive
The new recall concerns a defective component that could lead to a dangerous swerve under braking. It goes without saying that the faster your car can go, the better the brakes you'll want fitted to bring you safely to a stop. McLaren makes some awfully quick vehicles, so you'd certainly want to be able to trust the brake pedal when you need it. News this week is that the British manufacturer has issued a recall for 19 of its vehicles due to faulty components in the braking system, reports Carscoops.

thedrive

