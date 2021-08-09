Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Auburn, AL

Former Auburn football star Craig Ogletree dies at 53 from COVID complications

By Creg Stephenson
Posted by 
AL.com
AL.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Former Auburn football star Craig Ogletree died Monday from complications of COVID-19, the school announced. He was 53. Ogletree, an All-SEC linebacker on the Tigers’ 1989 team, had spent the last several years as a pastor in his native Georgia and as an executive with Georgia Power. Former teammate Quentin Riggins, Ogletree’s fellow linebacker and college roommate, referred to Ogletree as a “very special person.”

www.al.com

Comments / 0

AL.com

AL.com

126K+
Followers
32K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Auburn, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Football
City
Auburn, AL
Auburn, AL
Football
Auburn, AL
Health
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Georgia State
Auburn, AL
Coronavirus
Local
Alabama Health
Local
Alabama Coronavirus
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pat Dye
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auburn Football#Covid#Dallas#American Football#Covid#Sec#Tigers#Georgia Power
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
NFLPosted by
AL.com

‘Top 100 Players’ poll includes stars with Alabama roots

Six players with Alabama roots have appeared so far in “The Top 100 Players of 2021.”. On Sunday, NFL Network released the players who finished 41st through 100th in its 11th annual poll of NFL players. The players ranked 11th through 40th will be revealed at 3 p.m. CDT Aug....
College SportsPosted by
AL.com

Updating 7 South Alabama position battles after first scrimmage

South Alabama is about one-third of the way through preseason practice, having conducted its first scrimmage of the fall this past Saturday. Through the first eight practices of camp, the depth chart has continued to evolve. In particular, a number of newcomers — most of them Division I transfers who arrived over the summer — have begun to work their way into the playing rotation.
Auburn, ALAL.com

Auburn unranked but receiving votes in preseason AP poll

Auburn will begin the Bryan Harsin era ranked outside the top-25 in the AP poll. The Tigers were unranked in the preseason AP poll, which was released Monday morning, but they were among the top teams outside the top 25 to receives votes. Auburn was fifth among the “others receiving votes” in the poll, placing the Tigers ostensibly ranked 30th in the country heading into the 2021 season.
NFLPosted by
AL.com

Miller Forristall trying to ‘stack days’ to Titans’ roster

As an undrafted rookie, tight end Miller Forristall has an uphill climb to earn a roster spot with the Tennessee Titans, but he didn’t hurt his chances in the preseason opener. In the Titans’ 23-3 victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Friday night, Forristall caught three passes for 20 yards, including a 12-yard touchdown reception.
NFLPosted by
AL.com

A-List No. 3: Pinson Valley’s Zach Pyron brings passion, purpose to game

Pinson Valley quarterback Zach Pyron checks all the boxes of attributes that lead to athletic success. Confidence, motivation, leadership, poise, resiliency and more give Pyron the edge of a winner. His passion and purpose provide impetus that crosses the line separating common from outstanding. “I’m so passionate about football because...
Alabama StatePosted by
AL.com

A-List No. 4: New father, Alabama commit Robert Woodyard sets signs on senior season

The future is now for longtime Alabama commit Robert Woodyard. Just days before his senior season at Williamson begins, the star linebacker became a father. “He had baby boy this week,” Lions defensive coordinator Antonio Coleman said. “Robert always has been a very mature kid who grabbed everything by the horns. He’ll be a great father even at a young age. I just asked one thing of him, ‘When the baby is 13 or 14 – if I’m still at Williamson – make sure he’s in school here.’”
NFLPosted by
AL.com

Northwestern-bound Evan Smith ready to lead new Oak Mountain offense

Evan Smith is accustomed to making decisions. He was the point guard for Oak Mountain’s first state championship basketball team in March. The 5-foot-10, 170-pound senior was stellar making snap-judgments as the quarterback in the Eagles’ triple-option offense for the past three seasons. After getting offers to play college football...
Alabama StatePosted by
AL.com

Live updates: Nick Saban speaks after Alabama scrimmage

Alabama held the first of two scheduled fall camp scrimmages Saturday inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. The scrimmage was closed to reporters and the general public, but coach Nick Saban will hold a news conference after the session. Check back here for live updates:. -- Saban said there was a “lot of...
Alabama StatePosted by
AL.com

Nick Saban: Alabama has to ‘play well around’ Bryce Young

Positive reviews from the spring have carried over into the summer for Alabama quarterback Bryce Young. Nick Saban said Saturday that the sophomore, who is presumed to become the Tide’s starter this season, did “a good job” in the team’s first of two August scrimmages. “I think we have to...
NFLPosted by
AL.com

Marlon Davidson off to new start with Falcons

In the Atlanta Falcons’ preseason opener on Friday night, defensive tackle Marlon Davidson took a tangible step toward putting his rookie season behind him. The former Greenville High School standout joined the Falcons from Auburn in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. A knee injury sidelined him for...
NFLPosted by
AL.com

Patrick Surtain II returns an interception for a touchdown in his first pro game

Denver Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II returned his first interception as a pro for a touchdown on Saturday afternoon. In the Broncos’ NFL preseason opener, the rookie from Alabama picked off a pass by Minnesota Vikings quarterback Jake Browning and returned it 30 yards for a touchdown as Denver took a 23-3 lead with 11:49 left in the first half at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
NFLPosted by
AL.com

Tua Tagovailoa laments ‘1 bad decision’ in Dolphins’ preseason opener

One pass put a damper on Tua Tagovailoa’s performance in the Miami Dolphins’ preseason opener on Saturday. The fifth player picked in the 2020 NFL Draft, the former Alabama All-American started his first season as an apprentice to veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick. With the preseason canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, Tagovailoa didn’t see his first NFL action until the fourth quarter of the sixth game of the season. But he became Miami’s starting quarterback in the next game.
Birmingham, ALPosted by
AL.com

Buying ‘The Next Round’ has never been this easy

Call me a homer, but this week I’m going to be rooting for the homegrown team. They’re betting on their hometown and their home state, and that kind of trust and commitment is inspiring. The greatly anticipated launch of Birmingham-based digital sports show extravaganza, The Next Round, is finally here...

Comments / 0

Community Policy