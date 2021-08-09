Former Auburn football star Craig Ogletree dies at 53 from COVID complications

The future is now for longtime Alabama commit Robert Woodyard. Just days before his senior season at Williamson begins, the star linebacker became a father. “He had baby boy this week,” Lions defensive coordinator Antonio Coleman said. “Robert always has been a very mature kid who grabbed everything by the horns. He’ll be a great father even at a young age. I just asked one thing of him, ‘When the baby is 13 or 14 – if I’m still at Williamson – make sure he’s in school here.’”