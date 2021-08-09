Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Which country really won the Tokyo Olympics – and at what cost? | Greg Jericho

By Greg Jericho
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sqIh3_0bMfdwtU00
Detail view of olympic medals on day 14 of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Shiokaze Park on 6 August 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. Photograph: Amin Mohammad Jamali/Getty Images

So who won the Olympics? The easy answer is to look at the medal table. But that table is very much loaded in favour of those with large populations. To answer the question we must consider a few other factors to discover who really won the Olympics and at what cost.

Related: The Brisbane Olympic Games deserve a gold medal for hyperbole when it comes to economic benefits | Greg Jericho

For many years, Australia did better on the Olympic medal table when you considered our relatively small population. But we are now performing so well that our sixth place on the overall medal table is much better than where it would be if we did a per capita medal table:

Click here if you cannot view the graph

On a per capita basis, we fall to 14th. With an average of 560,609 people per medal, we are well behind the 11,333 Sammarinese, who are sharing the three medals won by San Marino.

But population is just one factor that leads to medals.

Related: Ten of the best Australian stories of the Tokyo Olympic Games

The reality is the medals are hogged by a few nations. The top 10 nations won 60% of all gold medals. And all are advanced or large economies.

GDP is a big factor in how many medals a nation will win:

Click here if you cannot view the graph

One problem, however, is the US and China have such large economies that they skew the data (China’s economy is three times that of the next biggest economy of Japan). But even when we take out those two mega-economies, the link with GDP and medals won is clear – in fact it is a greater link to medal success than population size:

Click here if you cannot view the graph

Australia certainly performed better than you would expect given the size of our economy. Our 46 medals are well above the 24 and 20 medals won by the similar sized economies of Canada and South Korea.

Interestingly, there is less a link between GDP per capita and medals won – suggesting it is not just about wealth:

Click here if you cannot view the graph

On a per GDP basis, however, we fall from our 6th spot on the table to just 43rd – slightly above Great Britain and well in front on the US which now comes 87th, but well behind San Marino (again) and Grenada and Jamaica:

Click here if you cannot view the graph

But money is not everything and one rather dispiriting, and yet not wholly unsurprising, finding is that there is a pretty strong link between inequality and winning medals.

While for all 93 nations that won medals, the link is less clear – because so many nations won only a few medals – for those nations than won more than 15 medals, it is obvious that a less equal economy leads to more medals:

Click here if you cannot view the graph

Brazil is really the only exception – its massive inequality would be expected to produce more medals. However, it is also one of those nations that perform much better on the Olympic medal tally than on the rank of nations according to the United Nation’s Human Development Index.

The index, which takes into account income as well as education and life expectancy, is not particularly well linked to how a nation will perform at the Olympics, but some notable nations, such as Russia, China, Kenya, Ethiopia, Uganda and Brazil, are lowly ranked HDI nations but relatively highly ranked at the Olympics:

Click here if you cannot view the graph

Similarly, while there is not a great link between vaccination rates and medals won, some nations – such as Russia, Australia, Japan and the US – are much better at winning medals than vaccinating their citizens:

Click here if you cannot view the graph

But as we are again reminded with the latest IPCC report out on Monday, the Olympics may continue to go on in spite of a pandemic, but so too does climate change.

So which nations were the dirtiest – not in terms of drugs but emissions?

Here we see Grenada take the title with the lowest emissions per medal, and Australia slips all the way down to 38th:

Click here if you cannot view the graph

It would be nice to think we might improve by the next Olympic Games in Paris, and yet perhaps appropriately, because of our weak commitment to the Paris accord, unless we win a lot more medals than we did over the past fortnight, most likely each one we get will be dirtier than most other nations’.

Comments / 0

The Guardian

The Guardian

12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Britain#Economy#Gdp#Sammarinese#Australian#The United Nation#Ipcc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
Country
Ethiopia
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
World
Country
Japan
Country
U.K.
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
WorldThe Guardian

Afghanistan: western leaders react to Taliban takeover of Kabul – video

Leaders from the US, UK, Australia, New Zealand and Canada have reacted to the news that the Taliban has begun taking control of Kabul after a 20-year mission to Afghanistan led by western countries. UK prime minister Boris Johnsons said, ‘we don't want anybody bilaterally recognising the Taliban’, while New Zealand’s prime minister Jacinda Ardern said conversations over how the new regime is treated will be for some time in the future. US secretary of state Antony Blinken blamed ‘the inability of Afghan security forces to defend their country’ for the quick takeover while Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau said he was ‘heartbroken’ at the news. Australian prime minister Scott Morrison said that fighting for freedom is ‘always worth it whatever the outcome.’
WorldThe Guardian

Australian cricketers free to play IPL after Afghanistan ODI series shelved

Australia’s scheduled one-day international series against Afghanistan in India has been postponed, the cricket boards of the competing countries said on Sunday, leaving players free to fulfil their Indian Premier League commitments. The three one-dayers were supposed to take place ahead of the Twenty20 World Cup but that tournament has...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Hill

China moves quickly to replace America in Afghanistan

As the United States withdraws its forces from Afghanistan, China is not hesitating to move in. Earlier this week, nine Taliban leaders accepted Beijing’s invitation and met in Tianjin with Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi. One of those leaders was the group’s co-founder, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar. Wang told his visitors that China expects the Taliban to play an important role in the “process of peaceful reconciliation and reconstruction in Afghanistan” and described the group as a “pivotal political and military force” in the country.
LotteryThe Guardian

Team GB to get £232m in government support for Paris 2024 Olympics

The seven-time Olympic gold medallist Jason Kenny has praised the “massively positive” announcement of funding for the Paris Games in 2024. Athletes aiming to compete for Team GB at the 2024 Olympics will benefit from a total of £232m in UK government support. The announcement came on Sunday as the returning Olympians from the Tokyo Games convened at Wembley Arena for the national lottery’s Team GB homecoming event.
WorldPosted by
Daily Mirror

Team GB athlete brands Olympic village a "prison" in astonishing Twitter outburst

Hungry long-distance walker Tom Bosworth branded the athletes' village in Sapporo a “prison” and blasted the food as “cold slop” in an amazing Twitter outburst. In the first major condemnation of conditions at Tokyo 2020 from a Team GB competitor, 20km race walker Bosworth posted three tweets – with accompanying videos - comparing the food court with a “sweaty school dining hall.”
Sports1490wosh.com

Here’s who won gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday

Seventeen gold medals were won. Here’s a breakdown of who’s taking home the gold. Women’s 400m Hurdles: Sydney McLaughlin, United States. Women’s 3000m Steeplechase: Peruth Chemutai, Uganda. Men’s Hammer Throw: Wojciech Nowicki, Poland. Men’s 800m: Emmanuel Korir, Kenya. Men’s 200m: Andre de Grasse, Canada. Boxing. Men’s Light Heavy: Arlen Lopez,...
Colorado StateGazette

A look at the Colorado athletes who won medals in the Tokyo Olympics

Colorado sent more than 30 Olympians to compete in this year's Summer Olympics in Tokyo, which kicked off Friday, July 23 and wrapped Sunday Aug. 8. Here's a look at who won medals. 🥇Anastasija Zolotic. Anastasija Zolotic, an 18-year-old resident of Colorado Springs, made history after becoming the the U.S.'s...
Sportssemoball.com

Tokyo Olympics cost $15.4 billion. What else could that buy?

TOKYO (AP) -- The official price tag for the Tokyo Olympics in $15.4 billion, which a University of Oxford study says is the most expensive on record. What else could those billions buy?. The ballpark figure for building a 300-bed hospital in Japan in $55 million. So you could put...
Sportscapradio.org

The Tokyo Olympic Games End On Sunday. But At What Cost?

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. As the Tokyo Olympics wind to a close, people in Japan are counting the financial, political and public health costs of holding the games. Transcript. SCOTT SIMON, HOST:. The Olympics are due to wrap up tomorrow in Tokyo. And now people, especially...

Comments / 0

Community Policy