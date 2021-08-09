North Carolina family in shock after 2-year-old accidentally shoots, kills father

GASTONIA, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — A 2-year-old boy is going to grow up without his father after a North Carolina family said the child accidentally shot and killed him. “The daddy was sitting on the couch,” said the victim’s great-grandmother, Phyllis Holland, “And the baby got up on the couch and picked the gun up from behind the daddy,” she continued. “Picked the gun up not knowing it was a real gun, and put it to the daddy’s back and pulled the trigger thinking the gun was a toy.”