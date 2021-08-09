UFC odds: Ciryl Gane opens as favorite over Francis Ngannou; line quickly moves to even money
UFC 265 this past Saturday witnessed Cyril Gane put on a near perfect performance against Derrick Lewis, before finishing him off in the third round. With undisputed heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou, seeming to be losing steam with a possible Stipe Miocic trilogy and a Jon Jones super-fight, it looks as though Gane will be next in line to challenge for his belt. So of course, betting odds have surfaced for this potential matchup, and Bloody Elbow is here to give them to you. Oh, I might be obligated to mention that Ngannou vs. Gane would be a title unification bout, since Cyril won an interim title for beating Lewis for some reason.www.bloodyelbow.com
