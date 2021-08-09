Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Las Vegas Summer League: Trey Murphy dazzles in win vs. Bulls

NBA
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article• Pelicans 94, Bulls 77: Box Score | Game Details. The New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Chicago Bulls 94-77 in the MGM Resorts Summer League at Cox Pavilion on Monday. It took 15 ties and 10 lead changes to determine a winner, with New Orleans riding a 50-30 second half to pull away for the blowout victory. The game was close throughout, as neither team led by more than eight points until the final five minutes. The score was knotted up at 71 with eight minutes remaining before the Pelicans finished the game on a 23-6 run.

www.nba.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Devon Dotson
Person
Ethan Thompson
Person
Naji Marshall
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#Las Vegas Summer League#Pelicans 94#Nba Draft#Spurs#Hornets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
New Orleans Pelicans
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lonzo Ball on DeMar DeRozan: 'He's a legend in my area'

Not only do the Bulls have two former UCLA Bruin’s in Lonzo Ball and Zach LaVine, but they now have two guards in their backcourt from the Los Angeles area. On top of signing Lonzo Ball this offseason, the Chicago Bulls signed DeMar DeRozan to a three-year, $85 million deal, which became a sign-and-trade with the San Antonio Spurs.
NBAdistrictchronicles.com

This Bulls-Pelicans sign-and-trade is for Lauri Markkanen

Among the top NBA free agents who still remain unsigned is Lauri Markkanen, the 7-foot sharpshooter who was taken No. 7 overall in the 2017 NBA Draft. He wishes to move on from the Chicago Bulls and the New Orleans Pelicans have been linked as a potential option. As reported...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

3 bold predictions for Alex Caruso in his first season with the Chicago Bulls

Alex Caruso has signed a four-year, $37 million contract with the Chicago Bulls. This sent shockwaves to the Los Angeles Lakers fans who thought the guard was going nowhere. After all, Caruso was an intrinsic part of the Purple and Gold’s 2020 title run. Now, Caruso is set to don the Bulls jersey and join forces with All-Stars Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic, as well as new signee Lonzo Ball.
NBAPosted by
NBC Chicago

Summer League: Bulls' Patrick Williams Drops 30 Points Vs. Spurs

Williams explodes for 30 points in comeback win over Spurs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls trailed by as many as 22 points midway through the second quarter of their Summer League bout against the Spurs Tuesday evening. But — contrary to Monday against the Pelicans, when...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Pelicans: 3 things to watch in Summer League opener vs. Bulls

It seems like the New Orleans Pelicans can’t get away from the Chicago Bulls right now. Now only did the two teams orchestrate a sign-and-trade for Lonzo Ball that has now become complicated by an ongoing tampering investigation, but they will face off in the first game of the Summer League.
NBAcenlanow.com

Video: Pelicans discuss win over the Chicago Bulls in Summer League opener

LAS VEGAS — The New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Chicago Bulls, 94-77 in the team’s MGM Resorts Summer League opener Monday afternoon. Here is head coach Willie Green on the team’s win:. Leading the way for the Pelicans was 2021 first-round pick, Trey Murphy III, with 26 points and 9...
NBAHerald & Review

3 takeaways from the Chicago Bulls’ 92-89 win at Summer League

After falling behind by as many as 22 points in the first half and trailing the San Antonio Spurs by 15 at halftime, the Chicago Bulls rallied Tuesday for a 92-89 victory at NBA Summer League. Here are three takeaways from the game. 1. DeMar DeRozan sits courtside. Fresh off...
NBANBA

Hornets Looking to Leave Las Vegas With Win Over Bulls

Charlotte Hornets (0-4) vs. Chicago Bulls (1-2) Monday, Aug. 16, 2021 at 10 PM EDT (Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, NV) Last Summer League meeting between these teams: July 10, 2019 (Bulls won, 75-72) Charlotte Edged Out By 1 Point Again in Tough Loss to Raptors. The Hornets...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Isaiah Thomas News

After a slew of free-agent additions already this offseason, the Lakers may not be done just yet. According to recent reports from NBA insider Marc Stein, the Los Angeles front office have “weighed the potential signing” of free-agent point guard Isaiah Thomas. Thomas played with the Lakers for 17 games...

Comments / 0

Community Policy