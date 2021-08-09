Las Vegas Summer League: Trey Murphy dazzles in win vs. Bulls

• Pelicans 94, Bulls 77: Box Score | Game Details. The New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Chicago Bulls 94-77 in the MGM Resorts Summer League at Cox Pavilion on Monday. It took 15 ties and 10 lead changes to determine a winner, with New Orleans riding a 50-30 second half to pull away for the blowout victory. The game was close throughout, as neither team led by more than eight points until the final five minutes. The score was knotted up at 71 with eight minutes remaining before the Pelicans finished the game on a 23-6 run.