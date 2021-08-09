Ask An Expert: Twelve Tips To Help Make Sense Of Home Canning

After switching over your laundry from the washer to the dryer, you probably don't think twice before tossing a dryer sheet into the machine to make your clothes smell and feel as fresh as possible. While using a dryer sheet might seem like a great extra step, there are a handful of items you own that could actually be harmed by the practice. Are you doing your laundry all wrong? Read on to find out if you could be damaging some of your favorite items with dryer sheets.