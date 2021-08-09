Ask An Expert: Twelve Tips To Help Make Sense Of Home Canning
While many people know and understand basic freezing and dehydrating methods for preserving foods, it becomes a different story when they contemplate bottling. Food preservation is a science- and research-based practice. It is not the same as creative cooking. When preserving food with water-bath or pressure canning, a kitchen must be turned into a laboratory by following instructions exactly and using proper procedures. That is why many home canners are disappointed to learn that their favorite fresh salsa or grandma’s stew is not recommended for home canning, nor are things like butter, bacon or pureed squash.www.upr.org
