Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Ask An Expert: Twelve Tips To Help Make Sense Of Home Canning

upr.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile many people know and understand basic freezing and dehydrating methods for preserving foods, it becomes a different story when they contemplate bottling. Food preservation is a science- and research-based practice. It is not the same as creative cooking. When preserving food with water-bath or pressure canning, a kitchen must be turned into a laboratory by following instructions exactly and using proper procedures. That is why many home canners are disappointed to learn that their favorite fresh salsa or grandma’s stew is not recommended for home canning, nor are things like butter, bacon or pureed squash.

www.upr.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Preservation#Common Sense#Home Canning#Food Storage#Usu Extension#Kathleen Riggs Usu Edu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Recipes
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

Never Use Dryer Sheets With These Items, Experts Warn

After switching over your laundry from the washer to the dryer, you probably don't think twice before tossing a dryer sheet into the machine to make your clothes smell and feel as fresh as possible. While using a dryer sheet might seem like a great extra step, there are a handful of items you own that could actually be harmed by the practice. Are you doing your laundry all wrong? Read on to find out if you could be damaging some of your favorite items with dryer sheets.
JobsPosted by
Ladders

Returning to the office? 6 tips to help make it a smooth transition

The day has finally come. You just received an email from your boss stating the official date employees are expected to return to the office. *Gulp.* Cue the mixed emotions. Whether you’re anxious or excited about the news, going back to the office is a big transition. Considering many people have worked remotely for about a year (or more), returning to a pre-pandemic workplace environment can take some preparation and mindset shifts.
EnvironmentFox40

Blogger shares products, tips help save water at home

Lifestyle blogger Luci Petlack joined Pedro on the FOX40 patio to share a few products and tips to help conserve water as California’s drought reaches extreme levels. For all gardening and lawns, water when the sun isn’t shining, preferably in the morning. Bad news, car washing is largely done for...
Gardeningfinehomesandliving.com

Expert Tips For Growing Cannabis Indoors

Growing cannabis indoors can be tricky. There are many growing techniques and tips that you need to know to get the best yield possible. This article will talk about growing cannabis indoors and give you expert advice for growing your crop with success!. Keep Your Plants Healthy With Proper Lighting,...
Posted by
Gin Lee

Canning food

As prices soar at the grocery stores, some people are learning the technique of canning food: to help aid in their expenses. The canning process does require a bit of time, but it's not that difficult to accomplish. In today's article, I will be sharing a few of my canning techniques. Some people believe that you have to use a pressure cooker, but I never do. The following is my canning method.
IndustryPosted by
Pyramid

Ask an Expert – Twelve Tips to Help Make Sense of Home Canning

While many people know and understand basic freezing and dehydrating methods for preserving foods, it becomes a different story when they contemplate bottling. Food preservation is a science- and research-based practice. It is not the same as creative cooking. When preserving food with water-bath or pressure canning, a kitchen must be turned into a laboratory by following instructions exactly and using proper procedures. That is why many home canners are disappointed to learn that their favorite fresh salsa or grandma’s stew is not recommended for home canning, nor are things like butter, bacon or pureed squash.
Home & GardenPosted by
newschain

7 expert tips for creating your dream forever home on a budget

The pandemic has turbo-charged some people’s ambitions to move into their dream property, with the popularity of large countryside homes and houses by the sea having surged. More than half (53%) of homeowners have brought forward their plans to find their ‘forever home’, according to Barclays Mortgages. For many people,...
Industryncsu.edu

Ask an Expert: What is Sustainable Tourism?

Tourism has been one of the industries most affected by the coronavirus pandemic. But as the outbreak loosens its grip on the United States, the industry is showing signs of a recovery as people resume domestic travel and visit their favorite destinations. Popular tourist destinations across the country have experienced...
Food & Drinksriverjournalonline.com

Top Tips to Make the Tastiest Coffee at Home

Who doesn’t love to have a good cup of coffee, especially in the morning when we need something that is going to set the mood for the entire day? Most of us are frequently too lazy to go outside as soon as we wake up to get ourselves this delicious drink.
Interior DesignThrillist

Expert Tips to Make the Most of Your Small Backyard

We asked designers and party planners about how you can use furniture, accessories, lighting, and plants to make your outdoor space seem larger than it really is. We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.
Kidstheislandnow.com

Ask the Guidance Center Experts

In this monthly column, therapists from North Shore Child & Family Guidance Center answer your questions on issues related to parenting, mental health and children’s well-being. To submit a question, email communications@northshorechildguidance.org. Question: When I think about my youth, it seems like it was so easy compared to what our...
Recipesthepioneerwoman.com

25 Best Healthy Chicken Recipes for Weeknight Dinners

Sometimes you just need to get dinner on the table, which no one knows better than Ree Drummond. She's had up to five kids in her household at once (not to mention one hungry cowboy)! Healthy chicken recipes have always been a weeknight staple for the Drummonds, and it's no wonder: Chicken is a blank canvas for easy, tasty dinners like Ree's beloved chicken tortilla soup and her go-to barbecue chicken salad. It's also one of the foods that Ree ate during her weight-loss journey. Chicken is low in calories and rich in protein, perfect for keeping the whole family feeling full.
Home & GardenPosted by
The Wayne County News

Tips to Help You Reduce Energy Costs at Home

You may be wondering how you can cut down on the expenses in your home. The first thing you should understand is how to reduce your monthly energy bills. That is because, according to research, an average family spends about $2,000 on energy per year. 50% of that expense goes to keeping their homes warm…

Comments / 0

Community Policy