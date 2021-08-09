After-School Snack Ideas

RENO, Nev., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nature's Bakery , beloved for its Fig Bar and soft-baked snacks, announces the launch of Snack Sized Adventures: Field Trip Edition, a free at-home kit aimed to increase family bonding and support students this back-to-school season by recreating the in-person school field trip experience. Last year, as a way to support families, Nature's Bakery created Snack Sized Adventures, a microsite that generates easy-to-plan, accessible activities meant to get the whole family together for a feel-good dose of tech-free fun. In its next iteration, Nature's Bakery is bringing educational hands-on activities and snacks directly to families' doorsteps, by offering parents and teachers the opportunity to sign up for a free curated kit to put their own spin on this cherished school pastime.
Comments / 0