Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

After-School Snack Ideas

By Sheryl Proctor
Myhighplains.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – We’re getting ready to go back to school, and that means making some changes to the sleep schedule and eating schedule as well. Check out these easy after-school snack ideas. INGREDIENTS. 2 2/3 cups old fashioned rolled oats. 3/4 cup creamy peanut butter. Generous 1/2 cup...

www.myhighplains.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chocolate Chips#Peanut Butter#Raisins#Rolled Oats#Food Drink#Kamr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Recipesrecipes.net

Sizzling Shrimp Scampi Recipe

Whip up a fancy yet simple Italian meal with this flavorful shrimp scampi recipe. This buttery dish is packed herbs, tangy lemon, and garlic. Preheat the oven to 450 degrees F. In a medium bowl, mix the butter with the garlic, 2 teaspoons of the parsley, the lemon zest, lemon...
Recipesnorthcentralpa.com

Fresh Corn Chowder

My Dad loved hot soup — all year ’round. A bowl (or two) of potato soup or oyster stew was the perfect meal for him. Pop had one quirk about any soup and that was he wanted it served hot — very hot. At picnics and block parties, Dad chowed down on steaming hot bean soup right from the kettle hanging over the fire while others stood around, Styrofoam cup and white plastic soup spoon in hand, blowing on it frantically so they could take a taste.
Recipesmashed.com

Old-Fashioned Vegetable Beef Soup Recipe

When you think of a hearty, nourishing soup, you probably also think of the colder autumn or winter months. The same is usually true for chef and recipe developer Susan Olayinka of The Flexible Fridge, but she also knows that there's never a bad time for a great soup. "We are soup lovers in our house, especially in the autumn and wintertime, but we also have it when we are sick or unwell, and it always goes down a treat. There's nothing like an old-fashioned soup, you cannot go wrong: Even in summer, this soup is a hug to your internal system!"
Recipesrecipes.net

Pound Cake Recipe (Sara Lee Copycat)

Nothing beats the signature fall aroma of this pound cake inspired by Sara Lee! Its combines cinnamon, nutmeg, and cake flour for a fluffy and moist snack. Preheat oven to 325 degrees F. Cream sugar and butter together until light and fluffy. Add eggs 1 at a time and mix...
Recipesthesouthernladycooks.com

SAUSAGE CHEESE BISCUITS

These sausage cheese biscuits are so good! They are a little bit different in that instead of serving a biscuit with a sausage patty and a slice of cheese, you add it to the batter. I love them! Seriously, my family can’t get enough of them. They are delicious with a hot cup of coffee in the morning. I highly recommend serving them slathered in honey and butter. You could easily double or triple this recipe.
Food & Drinksrecipes.net

Shrimp Zucchini Boats Recipe

Enjoy a fun and tasty way to consume your dose of veggie with these zucchini boats. They’re filled with juicy shrimp, hearty artichokes, and parmesan. Slice each zucchini in half lengthwise. Scoop out the center in order to create a well. Roughly chop and save all of the zucchini that for later.
RecipesSand Mountain Reporter

TASTE: Silky, sweet brown sugar treats

The flavor of brown sugar is silky and sweet. With a perfect hint of caramel, brown sugar enhances the flavor and texture of cookies and breads. The rich flavor of brown sugar, whether it is the light or dark brown variety, comes from the amount of molasses found in the sugar. The molasses syrup in brown sugar gives it the trademark coloring but also adds moisture.
Recipesfitfoodiefinds.com

Pepper Steak

This pepper steak recipe is made with thin slices of flank steak, veggies, and a flavorful pepper steak sauce. Pepper steak is one of those delicious, go-to recipes that so may people crave all year round. Pepper steak is a beef stir-fry made with bell peppers, pea pods, onion, and...
Mississippi Statethecountrycook.net

CROCK POT MISSISSIPPI ROAST CHICKEN

With only 5 ingredients and delicious seasoning, this Crock Pot Mississippi Roast Chicken is a super flavorful and comforting meal for any time of year. I love all the different versions of the Mississippi crock pot recipes. I have shared Mississippi Pot Roast, Mississippi Pork Roast and Mississippi Chicken Breast. But I thought I would do a whole roaster chicken and change up the sauce just a tiny bit from my other version. I love how this Crock Pot Mississippi Roast Chicken turned out. My family loved this whole roast because they love the legs and the thighs from the whole chicken as opposed to just chicken breasts. Trust me when I say that you'll want to try this Crock Pot Mississippi Roast Chicken recipe! It's a game changer!
Recipeseatwell101.com

Garlic Shrimp Pasta with Spinach

Garlic Spinach Shrimp Pasta – This easy, buttery, garlicky shrimp pasta recipe is on the table in less than 30 minutes. Shrimp are quickly sauteed in a mix of spices, then finished in a luscious buttery sauce with fresh spinach. This garlic spinach shrimp pasta recipe makes a perfect weeknight dinner your family will be humming with every bite. One of our favorite shrimp pasta recipes. Enjoy!
Recipesitalianchoco.com

Moist Orange-Cranberry Pound Cake

Orange-cranberry pound cake is the best holiday dessert! The smell will warm your heart! Plus, it is rich, moist, and really delicious! You will love this dessert! Easy and simple to make, try the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the cake:. 1 box (4-serving size) vanilla instant pudding and pie filling mix.
Recipestherecipecritic.com

Incredible Garlic Butter Shrimp

This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. Garlic, butter, and shrimp. It doesn’t get much tastier than those three ingredients! Combine them together and you will have a melt in your mouth, smack your lips kind of food that you will go back to over and over again!
Recipestastywoo.com

Apple Pie Cookies

These tiny apple pie cookies are so cute, moist, and delicious! Autumn is the perfect season for preparing desserts with apples and spices. Easy, simple, and quick, these cookies are so yummy! Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. 1 package (2 crusts) refrigerated pie crust. 10 oz. Apple Pie Filling. 5...
Food & DrinksPosted by
TheStreet

Nature's Bakery Helps Families Transition Back To School With Snack Sized Adventures: Field Trip Edition

RENO, Nev., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nature's Bakery , beloved for its Fig Bar and soft-baked snacks, announces the launch of Snack Sized Adventures: Field Trip Edition, a free at-home kit aimed to increase family bonding and support students this back-to-school season by recreating the in-person school field trip experience. Last year, as a way to support families, Nature's Bakery created Snack Sized Adventures, a microsite that generates easy-to-plan, accessible activities meant to get the whole family together for a feel-good dose of tech-free fun. In its next iteration, Nature's Bakery is bringing educational hands-on activities and snacks directly to families' doorsteps, by offering parents and teachers the opportunity to sign up for a free curated kit to put their own spin on this cherished school pastime.
Food & DrinksKDVR.com

Low sugar swap lunch ideas for back to school

As our kids get ready to head back to school and many adults are heading back to the office this fall – it’s a great time to take a closer look at some of our choices. And start making some swaps that help lower sugar and pump up the nutrition.
Recipesthepioneerwoman.com

25 Best Healthy Chicken Recipes for Weeknight Dinners

Sometimes you just need to get dinner on the table, which no one knows better than Ree Drummond. She's had up to five kids in her household at once (not to mention one hungry cowboy)! Healthy chicken recipes have always been a weeknight staple for the Drummonds, and it's no wonder: Chicken is a blank canvas for easy, tasty dinners like Ree's beloved chicken tortilla soup and her go-to barbecue chicken salad. It's also one of the foods that Ree ate during her weight-loss journey. Chicken is low in calories and rich in protein, perfect for keeping the whole family feeling full.

Comments / 0

Community Policy