Ferris State Football Picked to Repeat as 2021 GLIAC Champion in Coaches’ Poll

BIG RAPIDS – After kicking off preseason football camp on Monday, Ferris State has been picked to repeat as the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) Champion as the league announced its preseason coaches’ poll during the GLIAC Virtual Football Media Day.

The Bulldogs earned 49 points, including seven of a possible eight first-place votes in balloting by the league’s head coaches.

Here is the predicted order of finish in the GLIAC with voting points tallied for each team and first-place votes in parentheses:

_____________________________________________________________________________

GLIAC Football 2021 Preseason Coaches’ Poll

Ferris State 49 (7) Grand Valley State 43 (1) Wayne State 36 Saginaw Valley State 25 Michigan Tech 24 Davenport 22 North Michigan 15 Northwood 10

________________________________________________________________________________

The Bulldogs enter the 2021 seasons following back-to-back GLIAC Championships in 2018 and 2019. FSU has made the Division II National Semifinals three times in the past four seasons, including their appearance in the national title game in 2018.

Ferris State did not compete in the fall 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

FSU has won each of the last two GLIAC Championships in unbeaten fashion and reached the national quarterfinals four consecutive years, which is the longest streak in the country.

Between 2018 and 2019, the Bulldogs recorded an overall record of 27-2. FSU also ranks as the country’s winningest program over the past six full seasons in NCAA Division II football, amassing a 72-9 overall record with four conference championships, four unbeaten regular seasons, three regional titles and four national quarterfinal appearance under head coach Tony Annese.