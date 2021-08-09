Vesta Pizzeria & Family Restaurant in Boonsboro heavily damaged by fire

BOONSBORO — A two-alarm fire heavily damaged the Vesta Pizzeria and Family Restaurant and shut down Main Street through Boonsboro's downtown Monday afternoon. No one was hurt in the 3:21 p.m. blaze, but residents of the apartments on the second floor of the two-story brick building on the corner of Main and Potomac streets were evacuated, according to Middletown Volunteer Fire Co. Chief Brent Harne, who was the first officer on the scene and commanded firefighting operations.