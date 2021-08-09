Cancel
Bucklin, MO

Bucklin celebrates 82nd Homecoming

Linn County Leader
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBucklin's 82nd Homecoming celebration was held in Bucklin Aug. 5-7. Activities included the crowning of 2021 Prince Brooks Thompson and Princess Tillie Wieberg.; naming of the 2021 Queen and her court. Queen is Kelsi Pate; 1st Runner Up, Anna Hines and 2nd Runner Up Savannah Haun. A cornhole tournament was held. The Competitive tournament had 18 teams and was won by Team Brinkley from Browning. the second or "fun" tournament had eight teams and was won by Team Wright from Brookfield. The hometown father & son Comstock team placed second for the first time ever. Other events included a parade, live entertainment each night, Homecoming Drone Drop, exhibits and concession stand, each night the American Legion posted colors before events began.

