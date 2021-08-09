Cancel
Motorsports

Larson finally chases down Hamlin atop NASCAR standings

By JOHN KEKIS
Houston Chronicle
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (AP) — It took five wins by Kyle Larson to catch the most consistent driver in NASCAR's Cup Series this season, but he finally did it. Now, it's a sprint to finish first in the driver points standings with three races left in the regular season. Larson and Denny Hamlin are tied with 917 points.

