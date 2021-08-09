Disappearance baffled authorities for 43 years

GORHAM — In the 43 years since Alberta Leeman disappeared in her blue Pontiac sedan on a rainy July night, the case continued to baffle police and family members. She left her School Street apartment on July 26, 1978, with no identification and no money. Her pocketbook was hanging on a doorknob in the bedroom with $64.19 in cash and her driver’s license. Her clothes, suitcases, checkbook and even house key were in the apartment.