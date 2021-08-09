Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gorham, NH

Disappearance baffled authorities for 43 years

By Barbara Tetreault
conwaydailysun.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGORHAM — In the 43 years since Alberta Leeman disappeared in her blue Pontiac sedan on a rainy July night, the case continued to baffle police and family members. She left her School Street apartment on July 26, 1978, with no identification and no money. Her pocketbook was hanging on a doorknob in the bedroom with $64.19 in cash and her driver’s license. Her clothes, suitcases, checkbook and even house key were in the apartment.

www.conwaydailysun.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gorham, NH
Gorham, NH
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baffle#Volunteers#Pontiac#The Berlin Sun#U S Forest Service#Appalachian Mountain Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Biden administration approves record permanent jump in food stamps

Millions of Americans will see their food stamp benefits permanently increase by a record amount later this year, The New York Times reported. The Biden administration is expected to announce the new rules Monday, and they will take effect in October, according to the Times. Average monthly benefits are slated...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Biden to address nation on chaos in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will return to the White House Monday to address the nation on the U.S. evacuation from Afghanistan, a day after the Taliban took control of the country. The White House says Biden will travel back to Washington from the Camp David presidential retreat to...
Foreign PolicyNBC News

'Blood on his hands': Republicans criticize Biden as Taliban storm Kabul

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden faced sharp criticism from Republicans in Congress as Taliban fighters stormed Kabul on Sunday, the culmination of a monthslong offensive that began after the U.S. began to pull back troops this year. "What we're watching right now in Afghanistan is what happens when America withdraws...

Comments / 0

Community Policy