Title: Gourmet Chocolate Shop Attendant – DeBrand Fine Chocolates. Description: We are looking for friendly, sharp individuals; people who can learn about and sell our chocolates, assemble our ‘made from scratch’ artisan sundaes, and make various gourmet drinks. At DeBrand we want to work with individuals who are self-motivated, willing to learn, think and care, not only about the products we provide, but also the customers we serve and the employees we work alongside. Most of our employees work in multiple departments, so we are looking for individuals who are flexible and enjoy diversity in their job! Position may also help in our Kitchen Department and Mail Order Department packaging chocolate as well as working in the retail shops helping customers.