Vestavia Hills, AL

Vestavia Hills parents call on school board for stricter mask policy

By Chloe Vincente
CBS42.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WIAT) — An online petition urging Vestavia Hills students to mask up now has over 1,700 signatures. According to the note from the superintendent posted on the Vestavia Hills City Schools webpage, masks are not required, but ‘”strongly encouraged.” Parents tell CBS 42 they believe that’s not enough. Dozens of parents and their kids showed up to a Vestavia Hills Board of Education Personnel meeting Monday morning to make their voices heard.

