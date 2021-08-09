Tim McGraw releasing first music video since 2018
Three-time Grammy winner and superstar Tim McGraw will release his first music video since 2018 for his single “7500 OBO” from his critically acclaimed album Here On Earth which was released last summer via Big Machine Records. The video will premiere on YouTube this Friday, August 13th at 6 pm ET with a YouTube Premium-exclusive afterparty starring McGraw and the video’s two directors, Alexa and Stephen Kinigopoulos talking about the video. Making her acting debut starring in her first music video is Tim and wife Faith Hill’s daughter Audrey McGraw.themusicuniverse.com
