Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Tim McGraw releasing first music video since 2018

By About The Author
themusicuniverse.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree-time Grammy winner and superstar Tim McGraw will release his first music video since 2018 for his single “7500 OBO” from his critically acclaimed album Here On Earth which was released last summer via Big Machine Records. The video will premiere on YouTube this Friday, August 13th at 6 pm ET with a YouTube Premium-exclusive afterparty starring McGraw and the video’s two directors, Alexa and Stephen Kinigopoulos talking about the video. Making her acting debut starring in her first music video is Tim and wife Faith Hill’s daughter Audrey McGraw.

themusicuniverse.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Faith Hill
Person
George Strait
Person
Alexa
Person
Tim Mcgraw
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Grammy Winner#Earth#Big Machine Records
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
MoviesPopculture

Kevin Costner Reacts to Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's Casting in 'Yellowstone' Prequel '1883'

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill will be starring as two ancestors of the Dutton family in the upcoming Yellowstone prequel series 1883, and Yellowstone star Kevin Costner is a fan of the casting decision. The actor, who stars as sixth-generation Dutton family patriarch John Dutton on the Paramount series, hopped into the comments of McGraw's Instagram post announcing the news, writing, "Dutton looks good on you," via his band's Instagram account.
Theater & DanceHello Magazine

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's sprawling mansion revealed in romantic video

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw have shared small glimpses into their impressive homes, but we can't forget one particular room inside their sprawling family mansion. In a video shared on Instagram last year, singer Faith paid tribute to her husband by totally transforming the living room of their home in Tennessee, draping fairy lights across the floor to add mood lighting as they enjoyed a romantic dance.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw surprise fans with major news

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw are country music's power couple - and now they are set to bring their star status to the small screen. The couple, who have been married since 1996, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share some very exciting news with fans. Faith and Tim have...
New York City, NYcountryfancast.com

Throwback: Tim McGraw and Kenny Chesney Arrested in New York

Country music entertainers Tim McGraw and Kenny Chesney landed themselves in some serious hot water back in 2000 after getting arrested in New York... On June 3, 2000, good friends and fellow country music stars Kenny Chesney and Tim McGraw headlined the George Strait Country Music Festival near Buffalo, New York. However, the artists’ night took a wild turn when they wound up getting arrested and slapped with a range of charges.
CelebritiesPopculture

Tim McGraw Reveals What Really Went Down When He Met Chris Pratt

Chris Pratt is a big fan of country music, and the actor got a chance to meet Tim McGraw at the Oscars several years ago. He shared the story on Late Night with Seth Meyers in 2017, and McGraw just set the record straight on the encounter in a new video. "So I ran across this video of Chris Pratt," McGraw says before a clip of Pratt speaking to Meyers plays.
MusicCMT

Tim McGraw Sells a Truck To Move Past Heartbreak in “7500 OBO”

“7500 OBO” is the latest track released by Tim McGraw from his 2020-released album Here on Earth. On the soulful pop-country track, the icon sings, “Got an ’06 stick-shift, dark blue F-150 in good condition / Got 119,000 miles, only five on the new transmission / It’s got leather seats, a sunroof / It’s sittin’ on 33s, it runs smooth / It’ll get ya from A to B, but not from me / ’Cause every time I turn that key, I see her…”
MoviesPosted by
KLAW 101

Why Tim McGraw Is Perfect for ‘1883’ — and Faith Hill Is, Too!

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill were surprise picks to lead the new Yellowstone spinoff 1883, but the selection proves creator Taylor Sheridan and his team are paying attention. Despite a thin acting resume for both artists — although McGraw has carried movies before — the two stand to have a great chance at making memories on Paramount+.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

WATCH: Tim McGraw Posts Heartwarming Message to Daughter Maggie for Her Birthday

Country music star Tim McGraw is wishing his middle daughter, Maggie McGraw, a very happy birthday today (Thursday). Maggie is in the middle of three children belonging to Tim McGraw and his wife, fellow country star Faith Hill. Maggie McGraw turns 23-years-old today and birthday wishes are ringing out all across social media. She has one older sister, Gracie McGraw, and one younger sister, Audrey McGraw. The three girls share a tight bond together and often spend time with each other as well as their famous parents. With country music royalty as parents, Maggie has grown up in the spotlight — and that suits her just fine. The middle McGraw daughter has supermodel looks and attended Stanford University. She the total package with both brains and beauty in droves. She graduated from the prestigious west coast university in June 2020. At Stanford, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s daughter studied climate control.
MusicPosted by
E! News

Tim McGraw Reacts to Daughter Audrey's Kissing Scene in His New Music Video

Watch: Tim McGraw & Faith Hill's Massive Christmas Tree. Tim McGraw is just over here being a typical dad after watching his daughter kiss someone in his latest music video. His and wife Faith Hill's 19-year-old daughter Audrey plays the lead role in "7500 OBO," released on Friday, Aug. 13. The video marks the teen's acting debut.
MusicPosted by
Outsider.com

Tim McGraw Explains How A Lot of ‘Little Details’ Went Into His New Music Video With Vintage Lawn Mower Pic

Country music superstar Tim McGraw has a brand new video out that debuted just yesterday and has already become a big hit for the singer. The song is called “7500 OBO” and the video for Tim McGraw’s latest offerings is a real treat. The video is also extra special to the McGraw family because the singer’s youngest daughter appears in it. He says he deeply enjoyed working on the video with his daughter even if he had to suffer through a few parts. The song was released Friday afternoon with thousands of fans tuning in for the premiere. The “Live Like You Were Dying” singer has had a number of country classics over his career. It looks like his latest could also score Tim McGraw another big time country music hit.

Comments / 0

Community Policy