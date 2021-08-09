Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Austin, TX

Austin Pride moves ahead with in-person parade following 2020 postponement

By Kelsey Thompson
KXAN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN (KXAN) — The 2021 Austin Pride Parade will be held in-person in downtown Austin this weekend, following the 2020 parade’s postponement due to COVID-19. Micah Andress, president of the Austin Gay and Lesbian Pride Foundation, confirmed in an email Monday the parade will continue as planned. The news comes following Austin-Travis County’s official shift back into Stage 5 COVID-19 risk guidelines last week.

www.kxan.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Society
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown Austin#Postponement#Social Distancing#Austin Pride Parade#The Austin Gay#Lesbian Pride Foundation#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Related
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Biden administration approves record permanent jump in food stamps

Millions of Americans will see their food stamp benefits permanently increase by a record amount later this year, The New York Times reported. The Biden administration is expected to announce the new rules Monday, and they will take effect in October, according to the Times. Average monthly benefits are slated...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Biden to address nation on chaos in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will return to the White House Monday to address the nation on the U.S. evacuation from Afghanistan, a day after the Taliban took control of the country. The White House says Biden will travel back to Washington from the Camp David presidential retreat to...
Foreign PolicyNBC News

'Blood on his hands': Republicans criticize Biden as Taliban storm Kabul

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden faced sharp criticism from Republicans in Congress as Taliban fighters stormed Kabul on Sunday, the culmination of a monthslong offensive that began after the U.S. began to pull back troops this year. "What we're watching right now in Afghanistan is what happens when America withdraws...

Comments / 0

Community Policy