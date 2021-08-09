Austin Pride moves ahead with in-person parade following 2020 postponement
AUSTIN (KXAN) — The 2021 Austin Pride Parade will be held in-person in downtown Austin this weekend, following the 2020 parade’s postponement due to COVID-19. Micah Andress, president of the Austin Gay and Lesbian Pride Foundation, confirmed in an email Monday the parade will continue as planned. The news comes following Austin-Travis County’s official shift back into Stage 5 COVID-19 risk guidelines last week.www.kxan.com
