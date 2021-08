Leading a team is kind of like when a burglar alarm goes off and “you’re the police,” says the head of cybersecurity at ExpressVPN. Aaron Engel was born in Seabrook, Texas, a Houston suburb with about 10,000 people, in 1984. His dad, a high school teacher, scored discounts on computer products, so Aaron got a Commodore 64 at a "very, very young age." But Engel's first dream job at age 10 was to be an accountant. It was "a bit unusual," he said, "but I liked to work with numbers, and thought it would be a stable job that was nice and secure." Later, his uncle encouraged him to think about a career in computers.