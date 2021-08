Following suit of other schools around the state, Binghamton University announced on Friday that masks will be required by all students, faculty and staff on campus regardless of their vaccination status. In an email sent out to the BU community, President Harvey Stenger says the final decision comes after the CDC identified Broome County as a region of substantial transmission due to an increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases, ultimately caused by the emerging Delta Variant. This action will be put into place effective Monday, August 9th, and will continue to be enforced until further notice.