Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indiana County, PA

Indiana County man charged with setting fire in Armstrong Township

By WPXI.com News Staff
Posted by 
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1397jn_0bMfYe8l00

ARMSTRONG TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An Indiana County man is charged with setting fire to his home in Armstrong Township Monday morning.

State Police said Kevin Olechovski, 37, was arrested outside his Vista Lane residence around 10:30 a.m.

According to police, Olechovski intentionally set fire to the home following a verbal argument with a family member.

No injuries were reported and the home is believed to be a total loss.

Olechovski is in the Indiana County Jail facing arson and related charges.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled Aug. 24.

Comments / 0

WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
48K+
Followers
62K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indiana, PA
State
Indiana State
County
Armstrong County, PA
Armstrong County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Home, PA
County
Indiana County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Indiana County, PA
Crime & Safety
Armstrong County, PA
Crime & Safety
Indiana County, PA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arson#State Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Man stopped with loaded handgun at Pittsburgh International Airport

FINDLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Pittsburgh-area man was stopped Sunday with a loaded handgun at a security checkpoint at Pittsburgh International Airport. The Emlenton man, which straddles Clarion and Venango counties, was stopped when Transportation Security Administration officers found the 9mm gun, loaded with 13 bullets, in his carry-on bag. One of the bullets was in the chamber.
Tennessee StatePosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Tennessee man, 29, arrested after riding bus to high school

RUTLEDGE, Tenn. — A 29-year-old Tennessee man was arrested for trespassing after he rode a bus to a high school then walked onto campus, investigators said. The Grainger County Sheriff’s Department said that Juan Purkey was standing on the side of the road with papers and a binder when a school bus driver stopped and picked him up, WBIR reported.
Chicago, ILPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Chicago shooting leaves 7-year-old girl dead, 6-year-old sister hurt

CHICAGO — A 7-year-old girl is dead and her 6-year-old sister remains in the hospital after a shooting in Chicago’s Belmont Central neighborhood, authorities said. According to the Chicago Sun-Times and WBBM-TV, the incident occurred shortly before 3 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of West Grand and Merrimac avenues. Chicago police said the girls’ mother was putting the children in a vehicle when gunfire erupted nearby, striking the older girl in the torso and chest, the news outlets reported. The younger girl suffered gunshot wounds to her armpit and chest, police said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy