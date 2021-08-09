Indiana County man charged with setting fire in Armstrong Township

ARMSTRONG TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An Indiana County man is charged with setting fire to his home in Armstrong Township Monday morning.

State Police said Kevin Olechovski, 37, was arrested outside his Vista Lane residence around 10:30 a.m.

According to police, Olechovski intentionally set fire to the home following a verbal argument with a family member.

No injuries were reported and the home is believed to be a total loss.

Olechovski is in the Indiana County Jail facing arson and related charges.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled Aug. 24.