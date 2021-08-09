Cancel
Lee County, FL

Lee County School District students required to wear masks, parents can opt kids out

By Erin O'Brien
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 6 days ago
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Just two days out from the first day of school and the Lee County School District has updated its mask policy.

LCSD officials sent an email to parents with an updated face mask policy. Face coverings are required for students unless a parent ops their student out of the requirement, citing the Parents’ Bill of Rights to “protect parents’ right to make decisions regarding masking of their children in relation to COVID-19.”

The district sent out a form to parents Monday that will let them opt their student out of the mask requirement.

All students can be escorted to class on the first day of school, a spokesperson for LCSD said.

ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

The Hill

Biden administration approves record permanent jump in food stamps

Millions of Americans will see their food stamp benefits permanently increase by a record amount later this year, The New York Times reported. The Biden administration is expected to announce the new rules Monday, and they will take effect in October, according to the Times. Average monthly benefits are slated...
The Associated Press

Biden to address nation on chaos in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will return to the White House Monday to address the nation on the U.S. evacuation from Afghanistan, a day after the Taliban took control of the country. The White House says Biden will travel back to Washington from the Camp David presidential retreat to...
'Blood on his hands': Republicans criticize Biden as Taliban storm Kabul

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden faced sharp criticism from Republicans in Congress as Taliban fighters stormed Kabul on Sunday, the culmination of a monthslong offensive that began after the U.S. began to pull back troops this year. "What we're watching right now in Afghanistan is what happens when America withdraws...

